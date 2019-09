SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — According to the Midco Twitter account, there has been major damage to fiber between Humbolt and Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls Update: We have found major damage to fiber located between Humbolt and Sioux Falls. This fiber impacts services in Sioux Falls, including cable TV. We are currently doing repairs, which will take a few hours. Thank you for your patience, and please stay safe. — Midco (@Midcontinent) September 11, 2019

