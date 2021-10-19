Midco Aquatic Center turns five

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Midco Aquatic Center in Sioux Falls is celebrating a milestone this month.

Swimmers have now been making a splash at Midco Aquatic Center for five years.

“Incredibly rewarding for our department to see five years and to see how well the facility has performed,” Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation Program Coordinator Jean Pearson said.

Pearson has been a fixture at the aquatic center since the doors opened in October of 2016. She says the finished product was 50 years in the making, but worth the wait.

“Going into this we had visited with consultants and kind of had an idea of what we could expect and anticipate for attendance and we have far exceeded that. Every year we see over 200,000 visitors,” Pearson said.

The aquatic center offers a long list of amenities for kids, but has proven valuable to people of all ages.

“Because of my age, I’m a little bit hesitant to do a lot of walking outdoors because there’s cracks in the sidewalks and I could trip and fall and when it’s icy I don’t want to deal with that. This is the perfect place to exercise,” Sioux Falls resident Jeanne Carda said.

Carda attends classes five days a week and calls the aquatic center her happy place, despite one glaring fact.

“I can’t swim and I’m afraid of the water (laugh),” Carda said.

Noodle in hand, she presses on for one reason.

“No matter what your age is you need to exercise. If you stop moving, you will stop moving. You’ve got to keep moving,” Carda said.

Midco Aquatic Center is the place to do just that.

“Whether it’s in the middle of winter and it’s snowing outside or it’s in the summertime, they are just appreciative of the opportunity to be able to come and swim in the state of the art facility that we have,” Pearson said.

To celebrate the big anniversary, the Midco Aquatic Center is giving away prizes, including an Apple Watch, outdoor projector, and Playstation 4, among other items. Winners will be randomly drawn and announced on social media this Thursday.