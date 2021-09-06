Midco Aquatic Center reopens rec pool after annual maintenance

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As summer turns to fall, your swimming options are shrinking. But, the Midco Aquatic Center in Sioux Falls is once again fully open for business.

The recreation pool at Midco Aquatic Center has been closed for the past two weeks for annual maintenance.

“The timing isn’t always ideal because we have outdoor pools closing, kids going back to school, but this was the best fit for our calendar and we are very much excited about reopening the doors to the public,” Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation Program Coordinator Jean Pearson said.

The aquatic center uses a robotic pool vacuum that skims the bottom and sides of the pools nightly, but closing for two weeks allows for a thorough cleaning.

“To get that deep clean you have to drain the pool entirely and then we’re able to scrub all surfaces, we’re able to open up the floor drains and clean the drains that are on the decks, we’re able to do windows, ceilings, I mean it’s a top to bottom kind of clean,” Pearson said.

Today, that deep clean was on display as the rec pool reopened to the public.

Reuben Rodriguez prefers the competition pool, which was closed and cleaned in early August. Rodriguez got into swimming over the summer, outdoors.

“When I realized fall was upon us, I just got really, really excited to have a place to go any season, any sort of weather, just to still be able to get a little exercise in,” Reuben Rodriguez said.

“Having that availability, whether you’re a lap swimmer, you like to do fitness, you just like to walk in the current channel, you have some needs to do rehab for a new knee or a new hip, we’ve got all kinds of opportunities for people to come in and use this facility, young or old, doesn’t matter,” Pearson said.

With COVID numbers on the climb, facial coverings are encouraged, but Rodriguez is swimming with confidence.

“As far as people are concerned, do whatever makes you feel safe, but here they take so much care to make sure the place is sanitary and a clean place to exercise and be in, so yeah, no concerns here,” Rodriguez said.

Pearson says the city will reassess the COVID situation at the aquatic center, if necessary, but won’t change its approach at this time.