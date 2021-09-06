Midco Aquatic Center recreation pool back open after routine maintenance

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The recreation pool at the Midco Aquatic Center in Sioux Falls is open again.

The pool reopened Monday after being closed for the past two weeks for maintenance. The facility uses a robotic vacuum to clean the pool at night, but the annual “deep clean” requires the pool to be drained.

“This is a real gem for our department and our city. We take great pride in keeping this facility running smoothly and the feedback that we get people are really thrilled that they do have an opportunity to come in and swim year around,” Recreation Program Coordinator Jean Pearson said.

The competition pool was closed and cleaned in early August. The Midco Aquatic Center will celebrate its five-year anniversary next month.