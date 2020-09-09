Midco Aquatic Center no longer requiring appointments

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Midco Aquatic Center is increasing its capacity this week.

Instead of 40 swimmers in the recreation pool area, 150 will now be free to enter. The center is no longer requiring appointments either and guests can enter and exit the building at the main doors. Social distancing is still encouraged.

“Not seeing a huge impact now that school is back in session. That was purposeful on our part because we wanted to kind of make this a gradual, phased process just to kind of live and learn,” Pearson said.

Pearson says locker rooms are now available for changing clothes but not showers.