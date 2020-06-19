Midco Aquatic Center implementing phase two of reopening plan on Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Midco Aquatic Center reopened its lap pool two weeks ago, with limited occupancy, and 45 minute reserved blocks open for swimmers. Beginning next week, the lap pool will begin phase 2 of its reopening.

Paul Morais has been swimming four times a week since the Midco Aquatic Center reopened its lap pool.

“Right now they only have the blocks open for 45 minutes. I generally would spend 45 minutes in the pool, so I have to cut it a little short now for the in and out time. I’m hoping that they’ll be able to, as they judge how people are using it, they may be able to have longer blocks of keeping it open,” Swimmer Paul Morais said.

Paul’s wishes will come true next week, as the 45 minute time limit, and reservation policies will no longer be in effect.

“The fact that they can swim as long as they want now, and that they can come as often as they want, they don’t necessarily have to have a reservation for the 50 meter pool. It’s going to allow people to kind of get back in their old lap swimming routine that they may have had prior to COVID-19,” Jean Pearson said.

After studying the usage over the last two weeks, the decision to enter phase two of the reopening plan was made.

“Those first two weeks really gave us a good feel for what we could accommodate safely, still be able to sanitize all the surfaces so all our visitors could feel safe inside the facility,” Pearson said.

Men’s and women’s locker rooms remain closed, only one swimmer per lane is allowed, and the shallow lanes remain closed during the morning, but those could change in the future.

“We’re already looking at a possible phase three and what that might look like, and may include, but again, those will be recommendations we’ll either follow from the CDC or our city leadership,” Pearson said.

The Phase two reopening plan is only for the lap pool. The rec pool, which opened this week, is available in 90 minute increments, and is allowing up to 40 people at a time.