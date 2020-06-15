Midco Aquatic Center continues reopening process

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On Monday, families can make a splash as the Midco Aquatic Center continues to reopen sections of its facility.

Last week they opened up their 50-meter-pool to limited occupancy.

Monday, their recreation pool opens up to the public with similar rules. They put these in place to follow CDC guidelines, and there are plenty more around the facility as a whole. As you can see in the lobby, there are signs emphasizing social distancing and some areas are still closed off.

Jean Pearson, the Recreation Programming Coordinator, had an interview with KELOLAND This Morning reporter Max Hofer on what their first week open was like, and what measures they put in place when people visit the recreational pool this summer.

Pearson said staff at the Midco Aquatic Center are working with swimmers to keep proper social distancing at the indoor pool. She encouraged people who want to swim to call ahead and schedule reservations.

You can see the pool’s full details on the Midco Aquatic Center website.