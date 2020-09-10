Midco Aquatic Center begins phase three of reopening

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Midco Aquatic Center is slowly reopening more services. It shut down in March due to COVID-19 and reopened in June by appointment only with restrictions.

The massive swimming facility in the heart of Sioux Falls is returning to its pre-COVID hours. Swimmer Tim Raabe from Lennox is finally getting back in the pool after taking a break.

“I was coming 2-3 times a week before the pandemic and since February I’ve taken off. Last week was my first week back,” Raabe said.

Raabe and his fellow swimmers can now use the locker rooms to change instead of leaving in their wet suits. He likes how workers focus on keeping things clean.

“I’m very happy to be back. It seems like they’ve taken just the appropriate measures to provide a healthy and safe environment for everybody that’s here,” Raabe said.

“We’re moving towards the full reopening of the facility. At the end of the day, it’s making sure not only staff are safe but our patrons are safe when they come to the pool,” Pearson said.

You no longer need to schedule an appointment to come swim here. And in this space, the facility has increased the capacity from 40 to 150.

Recreation Program Coordinator Jean Pearson says social distancing is still encouraged. She also says fitness classes are back and guests can enter and exit from the main doors.

“Is this the right time? We felt like, ok, as long as we’re taking small steps. We’re not taking big leaps. We feel like we’re able to keep the environment very safe for our patrons,” Pearson said.

