Microchipping your pets before the Fourth could be beneficial for you and your furry friends

The Fourth of July is just about a week and a half away, and there’s one preparation for the holiday that you might not have considered.

Getting your family pets microchipped might help everyone have a better holiday and better any day.

A microchip is a small, rice-sized piece of technology that could help your pets at home.

“It’s seriously important to get your pet microchipped because especially in the summertime when there’s storms, wintertime when there’s a lot of snow, pets can get away. So if your pet is microchipped and they get picked up, then we can get them back to you faster. Then the animal control folks also really love microchips because they can just check them for a chip and maybe not even have to house them at the shelter, they can take them right back home again,” Kori Baade, Executive Director of the Humane Society, said.

There are many reasons why your pets might run away from home or get lost.

“Having two little kids at home, there’s a very likely chance that our cat will slip out the door at some point, so we just really want to make sure he’s always safe and always is returned home to us,” Molly Hamman of Sioux Falls said.

With the Fourth of July coming up, it’s important to remember that your furry friends might not enjoy the holiday as much as the rest of the family.

“Most animals are afraid of fireworks, they’re very loud. We always tell people if your animal is around fireworks and they’re scared of them, to please put them away. But they will run, they can bolt and then we lose them. A lot of times animals just keep going until they don’t hear the noise,” Badde said.

Although the microchips don’t work as a GPS, they do help the humane society identify who the lost animal belongs to. What’s even better is that having the microchip implanted in your pets is harmless to them.

The Sioux Falls Humane Society offers microchipping at their shelter for $20.

Link to the microchipping page: https://www.sfhumanesociety.com/microchip