JONES COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The person killed in a crash on Sunday, July 3 east of Murdo has been identified.

Authorities say that a 2011 Ford Edge was traveling west on Interstate 90 when it left the roadway and went into the ditch where it rolled.

The 20-year-old passenger, Helena Cortes, of Clarkson, Michigan was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead. The driver of the vehicle sustained non-life threatening injuries in the crash.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.