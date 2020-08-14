Mexico vacations are hot right now

Even though some states have added COVID-19 restrictions when it comes to travel, now is a great time to fly if you’re looking to get away for a vacation, especially outside the U.S.



One local travel agent says she’s been super busy as more and more people are looking for an escape.

This is the first time Brian and Rachel Sudenga are flying anywhere in the U.S. since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Their destination, of all places, Portland.

Don Jorgensen: Any concerns about flying into Portland?

Rachael: Yes, we have some areas that we are concerned with, but I guess for what you have to do, we want to go see our granddaughter, our son and daughter-in-law, but we’ll take our chances of whatever chances we have to take.

Even though some states have travel restrictions, travel agents say people are booking flights once again.

“I think people are like, okay I’ve had it up to here it’s time to go,” Kristen Hosek Walker with Acendas Travel said.

Kristen Hosek Walker with Acendas Travel says a lot of people are booking flights to the tropics.

“Mexico is hot, out of control hot, prices are cheap; I’ve been booking it daily,” Hosek Walker said.

Hosek Walker says if you’re planning a trip; make sure you do your homework first, though.

While a lot of resorts are open, she says you’ll most likely be required to wear a mask in public.

“We’ve had people with our company who have actually traveled outside of the country, to experience what it was like on a plane, what’s it like in the airport, what are the ins and outs, it’s fairly smooth as far as that goes,” Hosek Walker said.

“The best advice I can give to anyone, that I give to all my clients, is make sure and check with your employer’s quarantine restrictions when you come back,” Hosek Walker said.

The Sudengas say they’ll be glad when they get home, because their son told them they’ll have to follow Portland’s mandates.

“He just said, you’re going to have to wear masks when you get there, even walking outside the door, They live in Beaverton, it’s just getting from the airport in Portland to his house that we are more concerned about,” Rachel said.

New York and a few other eastern states have implemented travel restrictions for South Dakotans.

If you fly there, you have to quarantine for 14 days.