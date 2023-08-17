RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A Sonora, Mexico man was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison on August 11, 2023 for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

Authorities say for more than a year Miguel Armenta Rivas, 39, coordinated with other co-conspirators in the transportation of large quantities of methamphetamine into the Rapid City area. In August 2021, agents found over 70 pounds of meth, multiple pounds of heroin and cocaine, thousands of fentanyl pills, 13 firearms and about $144,000.

One co-conspirator, Noel Rivera was sentenced in December of 2022 to 17.5 years in prison. Another co-conspirator is awaiting trial.