Meth-related death in Watertown

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — A 41-year-old Watertown woman died early Thursday morning after a medical reaction and suffering a cardiac arrest while injecting Methamphetamine.

Watertown authorities said lifesaving attempts were unsuccessful and the woman was pronounced dead at Prairie Lakes Hospital.

Authorities won’t release the woman’s name, but police in Watertown are sending a warning about lethal meth possibly being distributed in the area.

The incident is under investigation and an autopsy is pending.

Anyone with information on illegal drug activities should reach out to authorities.