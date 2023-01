RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Police are investigating a pursuit in the southern part of the city.

Authorities say it happened around 10 p.m. Sunday. Police saw a vehicle speeding on 5th street and tried to pull it over.

It didn’t stop and officers pursued the vehicle to a dead end near Saint Cloud and Forest Street.

The driver then got out and ran.

During a search of the vehicle, meth was found inside.

The driver was not found, but his ID was in the car.