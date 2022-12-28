SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man will spend over a decade behind bars after pleading guilty to drug charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 42-year-old EJ Medina was sentenced to 12 years and 7 months in federal prison followed by 5 years of supervised release. Officials say Medina was involved in trafficking meth from Oregon to the Sioux Falls area until October 2021.

After being indicted, Median rammed his car into the vehicle of Deputy U.S. Marshals trying to arrest him. He then ran away.

The deputies later caught and arrested Medina.