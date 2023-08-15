SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man will spend the next 33 years behind bars for distributing meth in South Dakota.

Diego Martin Duran Acosta pleaded guilty in the federal case. According to a factual basis statement, Acosta admits to working with other people to buy and sell meth.

He says couriers would bring meth to him in Minnesota and he knew the drugs would be distributed to customers in South Dakota and other states. He says he personally distributed more than 500 grams of meth.

During a search warrant in September of 2021, authorities found nine pounds of meth and a bullet in Acosta’s hotel room.