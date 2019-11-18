Meth campaign draws backlash

South Dakota’s new ad campaign to try and get people off meth is raising some eyebrows.

The campaign is to try an encourage everyone to take action in their local areas to help fight the meth problem.

But it’s the slogan of the campaign that some are questioning.

Meth: We’re On It is a statewide campaign to tackle the methamphetamine epidemic.

You’ll be seeing and hearing this public service announcement on TV and Radio.

You’ll also see them on billboards and social media.

People in the ads aren’t really on meth.

We showed it to a few people to get their thoughts and if they think it’ll work.

“I don’t think it’s really clear as to what you’re trying to get across,” Leola Klosterbuer said.

“I think it’s pretty out there, pretty intense like meth I’m guessing,” Zack Opheim said.

“I think it’s fantastic I think it should have been done sooner,” Bob Klosterbuer said.

“It might get people’s attention a little more than a normal slogan,” Opheim said.

That’s what the South Dakota’s Department of Social Services is hoping.

“Today’s the first day that we’re rolling out the campaign and so this is brand new. It’s out there it’s getting attention, and I would say from my perspective this is exactly what we needed to do was get the attention of South Dakotans realizing that we have a problem with math in our state,” South Dakota of the Department of Social Services Laurie Gill said.

Gill says whether people like the slogan or not they should pay more attention to the message.

“The main message that we have is that we have a problem in our state. We need to all get together and work on it and we need to get on it. And so we are moving ahead on that path at this time,” Gill said.

To learn more about this campaign, click here.

Governor Noem’s statement on the campaign:

“South Dakota’s anti-meth campaign launch is sparking conversations around the state and the country. The mission of the campaign is to raise awareness – to get people talking about how they can be part of the solution and not just the problem. It is working.

Through this campaign, we hope to emphasize that this is an issue that affects all of us. It’s critical that fighting meth and extending hope to users becomes part of any daily conversation. This isn’t just someone else’s problem. It’s OUR problem. And we need to do something about it – as communities, neighbors, church groups, schools, volunteer groups and more.

This is a bold, innovative effort like the nation has never before seen. Over the next few weeks, this campaign will operate through various mediums to educate every person across South Dakota on signs of addiction, resources available to combat addiction, and strategies to engage communities in recovery. I am confident South Dakota can lead the country in this effort and demonstrate ways we can aggressively combat addiction and spark opportunities for recovery.”

Meth is IN SD. Twitter can make a joke of it, but when it comes down to it – Meth is a serious problem in SD. We are here to Get. It. OUT. ❌https://t.co/xtdQB4MVRO — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) November 18, 2019