RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Four people have been sentenced in connection with a large-scale meth trafficking network called “Operation Say Uncle.” Meth has been a growing problem in Pennington County for years.

While there have already been quite a few arrests in “Operation Say Uncle,” investigators say there is more work to be done to deal with meth.

“This case was unique due to the sheer number of indictments. It was a huge case. I think there were 30 indictments in federal court and numerous more in state court but this is just one of many that members of UNET investigate on a daily basis,” Sgt. Casey Kenrick, Supervisor of UNET, said.

Unified Narcotics Enforcement Team or UNET includes the Sheriff’s Office, Police Department, DCI, and Highway Patrol.

“So investigators, detectives, and special agents from the task force can follow up and hopefully hold the people that are distributing these drugs that are resulting in overdoses in our community members who are being hurt, sick, or dying from these drugs,” Kenrick said.

In 2012, about half of the drug possession arrests were methamphetamine. In 2021, those arrests are up to 81 percent.

Chief Deputy Brian Mueller says often times violence is related to drug use.

“A lot of our crimes, specifically our violent crime here in Pennington County is directly related to methamphetamine. That is something that has also been on the rise,” Mueller said.

UNET’s goal is to reduce violence associated with the drug trade, making communities, like ours, a safer place to live.

All of the 37 people who were charged in “Operation Say Uncle” are pending trial.