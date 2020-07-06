Meth and marijuana found in vehicle Sunday morning in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City woman faces a long list of charges following a run-in with Sioux Falls police over the weekend.

Authorities tried to stop IdaMae Robideau early Sunday morning because her car was missing a license plate.

Police say she pulled into a trailer park at 7th Street and Western Avenue, where she backed up into the police car and hit a mobile home. After a short chase, police found the car… and that’s not all.

“About 45 grams of marijuana and a little bit of meth, point three grams of meth and a syringe that were found inside the vehicle,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Robideau’s charges include assault on law enforcement and intentional damage to property. Her passenger – Bradley Lightfoot – faces drug charges.