Breaking News
COVID-19 update: Deaths remain at 97, 42 more new cases, recoveries steady at 6,063

Meth and marijuana found in vehicle Sunday morning in Sioux Falls

Local News

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City woman faces a long list of charges following a run-in with Sioux Falls police over the weekend.

Authorities tried to stop IdaMae Robideau early Sunday morning because her car was missing a license plate.

Police say she pulled into a trailer park at 7th Street and Western Avenue, where she backed up into the police car and hit a mobile home. After a short chase, police found the car… and that’s not all.

“About 45 grams of marijuana and a little bit of meth, point three grams of meth and a syringe that were found inside the vehicle,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Robideau’s charges include assault on law enforcement and intentional damage to property. Her passenger – Bradley Lightfoot – faces drug charges.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories


 

More Contests