DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. (KCAU) — MercyOne Siouxland held a ribbon cutting Tuesday for a clinic specializing in internal medicine and pediatrics care in Dakota Dunes.

The building is in a shared space with MercyOne’s Dakota Dunes Heart and Vascular Venter.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Dr. Steven Joyce with MercyOne says the new location makes access much easier for patients.

“Accessibility parking, visibility things like that were a challenge especially for some of the older patients or younger patients with children or things like that so over the course of oh over the past couple of years we’ve been trying to put things in motion to move to a more accessible parking friendly location and this location certainly would be the perfect place,” Joyce said.

Joyce added that MercyOne’s goal hasn’t changed.

“We’re here to serve Siouxland; that’s really the bottom line. And me [and] our staff, we’re here to serve Siouxland, young and old internal medicine and pediatrics, and so we want to be visible. We want to be accessible and this location allows us to do that,” Joyce said.

The medical facility has been caring for people out of the Dakota Dunes location since October 1. They are currently accepting new patients at the location.