SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re looking for advice or guidance, a mentor can be someone you can turn to for that support. Now one local organization needs your help making sure that help is available to those who may need it most.

The goal at McCrossan Boys Ranch is to help the boys living there have success in their lives.

But staff members can’t do it alone. Mentors can also play a vital role.

Andy McKay started volunteering as a mentor more than five years ago.

“What I’ve really found is it’s been very rewarding for me too, and the relationship is certainly a two-way relationship, I’ve learned so much over the years,” mentor, McKay said.

Now they need even more people to take the time to serve as a mentor in the boys’ lives.

“I probably have anywhere from 8-10 kids that would absolutely benefit from a mentor,” program director, McCrossan Boys Ranch, Patty Wood said.

If you’re interested in becoming a mentor, Wood asks that you be willing to meet at least once a week, or every other week.

“Sometimes that mentor can come in and just be a support person and throw around ideas and conversations, it’s not about always correcting their behavior, we can do that, we can be the person that holds them accountable – where a mentor can be someone to come in and have fun with and be a kid,” Wood said.

People like McKay say it will be worth your time.

“I’m not going to tell you it’s not challenging because it can be very challenging, but at the same time it’s very rewarding, personally rewarding for me, and like I said, I get so much out of the relationship, I’m going to guess maybe as much as the mentee does,” McKay said.

To be a mentor, you need to be at least 21 years old. You can either call McCrossan Boys Ranch at 605-339-1203 or LSS at 605-444-7500.