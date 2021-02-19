Mental health issues are more prevalent than you think, especially during a pandemic

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Mental health issues took center court this week, when SDSU’s star sophomore basketball player Noah Freidel announced his season is over, because he has been struggling with depression and anxiety.

Mental health experts say the disorder is not all that uncommon, especially this year with the ongoing pandemic.

Noah Freidel, the 2019 High School Player of Year, scores a lot of points on the basketball court and is a role model to a lot of young people.

But he’s heading for the sidelines for now.

“After meeting with Coach Hendo (Eric Henderson) and my family, we have decided that I am not going to play for the remainder of the year as I have been struggling with depression and anxiety,” Freidel said.

According to mental health experts, Friedel’s decision, although difficult, may have slammed home an important message for everyone. If you need help, get it.

“Wow that’s really courageous to go out there and make a statement like that, this is a very visible young man at a very vulnerable stage in his development, obviously doing something he loves in basketball,” Dr. Matt Stanley with Avera Behavioral Health said.

Avera Behavioral Health says Freidel’s admission may have shocked some, but mental health issues are very prevalent, especially at a younger age.

Dr. Stanley says 30% to 40% of college age students suffer from either anxiety or depression.

“We think of the pandemic as affecting jobs and income, but all those things trickle down into our families and into our youth; the disruption of school services, the reduction of extra curricular activities, so the impact is widespread,” Dr. Stanley said.

That’s why he says it’s important if you see changes in a family member’s or friend’s behavior; mood swings, depression, or lack of energy, to reach out to them and ask questions to get them help.

Dr. Stanley says Freidel did the right thing.

“Look at this as a courageous young man, he is doing what he needs to do for himself, God bless him, hoping the best for him and for everyone who needs help; take those steps reach out, don’t be afraid, don’t be embarrassed, many of us have been there and help is available,” Dr. Stanley said.

There are a number of resources available to get help, including on campus at SDSU: