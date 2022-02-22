SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Lately, we’ve been hearing a lot about mental health in South Dakota… and some of the reports are conflicting. One study ranks the state as having the highest amount of depression among the LGBTQ+ community.

Another report ranks South Dakota as having the best mental health in the country.

To get a better idea of how South Dakota is really doing when it comes to mental health, we looked at statistics directly from the Department of Health.

In 2019, 17 percent of South Dakotans were diagnosed with depression. Since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020, experts have seen an increase in people getting mental health help.

“That has really brought a lot of anxiety and depression and just stress in general to the forefront for a lot of people,” Brea Grueneich, a therapist with Agape Counseling, said. “So maybe things that they were struggling with before just got amplified to the point where they just couldn’t manage it on their own.”

Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death for South Dakotans. For American Indians in the state, suicide is the 7th leading cause of death. Grueneich says minority groups can experience higher rates of mental illness because of additional stressors.

“And we call that micro-aggressions, right, those everyday things that maybe aren’t obvious or in our faces in terms of things that we experience in our community or system,” Grueneich said.

South Dakota had the nation’s 8th highest rate of suicide in 2019. When it comes to gender, men make up 79 percent of suicides. The rate is highest among young adults in their 20s.

“The biggest thing is if you are having a hard time functioning in your day-to-day life, that is a big indicator that you should come in,” Grueneich said.

Grueneich says getting that help is important.

“I personally think that everybody should have a therapist or a counselor that they can reach out to when they need to,” Grueneich said.

In 2020, there were 185 reported suicide deaths in South Dakota.