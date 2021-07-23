Men’s group therapy grows friendships

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Men’s group therapy at Good Samaritan Society is happening again after being put on hold during the pandemic.

After a tough year of not seeing friends and family during COVID, residents at Good Sam Sioux Falls Center are excited to be back in occupational group therapy. Tammy Jans, the occupational therapy assistant, says Friday’s class is all about building strength.

“Core exercises, upper body. It’s very important for reach, reaching for dressing lower body, upper body. The core is very important,” Jans said.

It’s also important when it comes to keeping your independence, and that’s exactly what brings Thomas Deal to therapy.

“I just gotta make sure I can live alone again. Cause that’s, that’s what my goal is,” Deal said.

But attending group therapy isn’t just about their physical health; it’s about making new connections too.

Deal says meeting new people and having good conversations is what he likes most about group therapy.

When the pandemic hit, the opportunity to do so was rare.

“It was more important to me after the pandemic to encourage this group session. And I can’t say enough about how they have formed friendships again,” Jans said.

“Most of these people in here that I have met have been positive. So I think we’re all in the, in the right spot,” Deal said.

“What is said in men’s group stays in men’s group. They can get me laughing and talking and I can be giggling. It’s just, you know, they bring out the best in me. So I am benefiting from it as well. I learn from them, and what could be better? You know?” Jans said.

After each group therapy session, all participants enjoy donuts and coffee together, growing both their physical health and friendships.