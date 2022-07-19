SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police Department is warning the public about a phone scam claiming the target has missed jury duty.

At police briefing on Tuesday, Officer Sam Clemens said two people received calls from someone claiming to be with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office. The caller states that the person has missed jury duty and they must pay a fine or they’ll be arrested.

Police say a 48-year-old man purchased $2,000 in Bitcoin and gave the scammer the information. A 30-year-old man was also told to buy Bitcoin for the scammer. He purchased $2,900 in Bitcoin.

Authorities say most people realized it was a scam and hung up.