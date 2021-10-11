Memorial walk honors Rapid City Indian Boarding School children

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A memorial walk that recognizes Native Americans’ Day took place in Rapid City Monday morning.

The annual “Remembering the Children Memorial Walk” recognizes the children who died while attending the Rapid City Indian Boarding School.

The one mile walk started at Sioux Park and closed with prayers for the children at the Sioux San Hospital.

