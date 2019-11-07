Memorial services scheduled for Lincoln High School student killed in crash on Interstate 229

UPDATED 12:01 p.m.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – On Thursday night, there will be a candlelight vigil for Lincoln High School students Barry Grieve, who died in a crash Tuesday night, and Mhiretab Tsegaye, who still facing life-threatening injuries, at the Junior Football Fields by the Sanford Field House on Field No. 7 at 7 p.m.

Barry Grieve wore No. 77 for the football team.

Organizers of the vigil say people should park on the north side of the fields by the Sanford Field House. There are no restrooms open at the fields.

11:04 a.m.

Funeral arrangements are set for a teenager who died in a crash on Interstate 229 in Sioux Falls this week.

Lincoln High School says 15-year-old Barry Grieve was a freshman at the school. He died Tuesday evening in a crash near the I-229 bridge over the Big Sioux River.

Authorities say an SUV lost control and rolled before hitting a tree. Grieve was pronounced dead at the scene while a 16-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A visitation is scheduled for Sunday at George Boom Funeral Home from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. A funeral for Grieve will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. at Celebrate Church.

Lincoln says the passenger in the crash, Mhiretab (Tab) Tsegaye, is also a freshman. There is a GoFundMe set up to help pay for his medical bills.

