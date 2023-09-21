SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Friday is the last day of summer, but motorcyclists aren’t parking their bikes yet.

This Sunday, there’ll be a memorial ride in Sioux Falls to honor a fellow biker who died this past spring.

While the ride honors him, it’s also going a long way to potentially help thousands of kids.

“This coming Sunday we have what’s called the ‘Thunder Memorial Run,” ‘Gator’ said.

‘Thunder’ was the past vice president of the motorcycle club ‘Guardians of the Children.’

It’s a nonprofit that helps protect bullied and abused children.

This Sunday, ‘Gator’ and his fellow riders will take off on a 40-mile road trip around Sioux Falls to raise money for one of Thunder’s special causes.

“He was very passionate about the school lunch program and felt kids need food in school to help them focus on success,” Gator said.

Before Thunder died of congenital heart failure, he let it be known that he wanted to erase the school lunch debt in Sioux Falls and Sioux City.

“The last time I checked the numbers it was like $109 thousand dollars,” ‘Gator’ said.

Riders will start and end here at Rack City Billiards; one of Sioux Falls’ newest pool halls.

The general manager, who likes to be involved in community events, says since they haven’t been open for very long, this is an opportunity to get more people involved in playing pool while giving back to a good cause at the same time.

“It’s a great thing that they are doing and we’d love to be a part of that and we’re looking forward to doing more of those events in the future, sponsoring different events,” Matt Cady General Manager of Rack City Billiards said.

This one will be helping kids.

“One of the tough things to fathom is that the school lunch may be the only meal a child gets that day,” ‘Gator’ said.

The ride will go by several elementary schools and make a stop at Falls Park for a prayer service for ‘Thunder.’

Registration starts at noon and the ride starts at 2 pm. There’ll be plenty of raffle drawings and lots of food.