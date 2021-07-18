Memorial motorcycle ride for fallen soldiers stops through Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A motorcycle caravan is making its way across the country this summer to honor fallen soldiers.

Saturday night, the 12th annual Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Memorial Torch Motorcycle Ride came through Sioux Falls for the first time.

Each year, a different route is chosen and different soldiers are picked to be honored. In total, they are paying tribute to 75 fallen soldiers across the country. They stopped in Sioux Falls to honor 4 from South Dakota.

“I’m a 21 year veteran of the military so, for me, it’s a way to continue to serve. It’s a way for me to continue to show my respect to these families,” Mike Poirier, veteran motorcycle tribute rider, said. “It’s a way for me to show my grandchildren, and my great-grandchildren, I have 13 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, it’s a way for me to say to them, hey, this country and these veterans that have served deserve to be honored.”

They also stopped in Rapid City to honor two fallen soldiers from western South Dakota.

The ride started in Oregon and will go across the country to Virginia with a memorial flame burning the whole way. They’ll honor the soldiers and present families with a plaque. Then the trip will end when they extinguish the flame at Arlington National Cemetery.