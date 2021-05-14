Memorial Middle School students take on task of running their own businesses

SIOUX FALLS (KELO) – Students at one Sioux Falls school are learning what it takes to run a business.

7th graders Neliea Daws and Natalie Holifield teamed up as business partners to sell popcorn to fellow students.

“We wanted something that we could make quickly and on the spot so people can get something hot and fresh and we thought everyone really likes popcorn,” 7th grader, Natalie Holifield said.

It’s all part of the Memorial Middle School Market Day, which is part of the Youth Entrepreneur Program. From candy, pizza, and even a chocolate fountain, students came up with plenty of ideas for their businesses.

“They set their own prices, they determined their price of goods, they searched the internet, some found better prices at one place than another, so then they do the mark up, whatever they feel is necessary for them to make the profit,” 7th grade geography teacher, Jeanne Even said.

This is the second Friday they’ve held the event. Students say they’ve already learned a lot.

“Last week didn’t work super well, we couldn’t really make the profit we were hoping but this week went well, we were able to make more than we were hoping and able to pay off our debt from last week,” 7th grader, Neliea Daws said.

At the end of the day, students get to keep their profits.

A project that is teaching these young entrepreneurs what it takes to manage their own business.

“I think it was a really good learning experience because you learn how much you should sell something for and we realized that last week our prices were a little low and that caused us going into debt and I like this project because it’s fun and you can earn some money,” Holifield said.

Even credits teachers at McGovern and Edison Middle schools for piloting this project in Sioux Falls, as well as Tom Walsh with GreatLife who is helping with funding.