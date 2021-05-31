Memorial Day workout

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Memorial Day in KELOLAND has many participating in activities to honor fallen veterans.

Fit Body Bootcamp in Sioux Falls is getting its members up and moving today, all while honoring fallen veterans. They’re doing so by completing what’s known as The Murph.

“And so what it is is a mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 squats, and then another mile run,” Denise Wehrkamp said.

The workout isn’t easy, but the reason behind it is worth it.

The Murph challenge is in honor of Navy Lt. Michael Murphy who died in Afghanistan in 2005.

“It’s pretty tough. If you haven’t trained for it it’s going to take you quite awhile. I did one about 2 years ago and I think I finished in about 54 minutes. When I did the one in Afghanistan we had the full plates on and that took me about an hour and 20 minutes,” Robinson said.

Ryan Robinson was deployed in 2015 and is still currently serving in the National Guard.

He says it feels good to see people take part in an activity like this to honor the men and women who have fallen.

“I’m just glad to see people are out here supporting an event like this,” Robinson said.

“We are so blessed to be in this country to really, to all the people that have served for us. Kudos to them, right. So that’s why we do it. We’re just honoring them and getting people in shape,” Wehrkamp said.

This year’s challenge brought in about 50 participants, which is one of the largest turnouts since Fit Body Bootcamp began hosting the workout.