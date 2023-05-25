SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The unofficial start of summer arrives with Memorial Day weekend. Millions of Americans will likely be traveling either on the road or by air.

Triple A estimates over 42 million Americans will be traveling this Memorial Day weekend.

Some of them are heading to Sioux Falls like Lindsay Plack’s family to reunite with relatives.

“We’re from Northern Virginia, outside of Washington. We’re visiting family. We come every holiday to South Dakota to visit my in-laws and all our cousins and aunts and uncles and the all the kids’ aunts and uncles all live here,” Plack said.

Others like Chaz Larson and his family are leaving the state for a wedding followed by family fun.

“We are going to Hawaii. Honolulu. We’re going to see Pearl Harbor, probably go swim, go to Dole plantation, and a lot of other stuff,” Larson said.

While they both have plans, they look forward to enjoying the holiday break.

“I might do boogie boarding that’s all I know. I don’t know how to surf. My brother wants to surf, but I’m not,” Larson said.

“We’ll probably spend some time in Sioux Falls, we’ll go to a baseball game. What else are we going to do?” said Larson.

“We’re going to play,” Larson’s kids said.

“We’re going to play,” Larson said.

Triple A expects this year’s Memorial Day to be the third-busiest since 2000 when the organization started tracking holidays.