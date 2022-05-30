SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Organizers of the Memorial Day service at the new South Dakota Veterans Cemetery were forced to move the event because of the weather.

They had planned to bus people from the Military Heritage Alliance to the cemetery, but instead decided to hold the event indoors.

Hundreds of people packed The Alliance building for the service. The speakers included Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken and U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson.

“So yes friends, on this Memorial Day when Taps plays across this country we should allow it to call to mind those who gave the ultimate sacrifice but also let it call to mind the countless families, workplaces churches and communities that have been diminished by these deaths,”

The Sioux Falls Municipal band provided patriotic music for the event.