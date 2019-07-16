Members of Rosebud Sioux Tribe searching for missing woman

by: KELOLAND News

ROSEBUD, S.D. (KELO) — More than 100 people are out in the Two Strike area of the Rosebud Indian Reservation searching for a missing tribal woman. 

According to local officials, this is the ninth day of a search for Waniyetu Loves War aka Autumn Emery. She was last seen wearing a green shirt and brown skirt by Old Two Strike. She’s 5-foot-3, 120 pounds with long dark brown hair. 

Anyone with information is asked to call her mother Kathleen at (605) 319-8523, grandmother Dorothy (605) 828-1122 or Rosebud Police Department Dispatch at (605) 856-2365.

RPD is asking if anyone knows whereabouts or has contact with Waniyetu Loves War a/k/a Autumn Emery to call the the Rosebud Police Department Dispatch at 856-2365 or RST Admin Line at 747-5928

Posted by Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services on Wednesday, July 10, 2019

