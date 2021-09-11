Mellette County Sheriff looking for missing 9-year-old girl

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in western South Dakota are asking for help finding a missing 9-year-old girl.

The Mellette County Sheriff’s Office says Katrina Bettelyoun last had contact with her family on Sept. 8. She is 4-foot-6 with dark brown eyes and light brown hair.

Authorities say she “is believed to be in the Sioux Falls area.” The Mellette County Sheriff’s Office told KELOLAND News the case is not an abduction and Bettelyoun was allowed to travel with family to a funeral.

Anyone with information about Katrina is asked to call the Mellette County Sheriff at (605) 259-3362.