Melissa Peskey’s loved ones raising reward money to find murderer

More than eight months after a South Dakota woman’s violent death along a Missouri interstate, Melissa Peskey’s family is still waiting for answers. They’re hoping a reward will help solve the mystery. This month they started a GoFundMe account to raise reward money. They’ve collected more than $2,000.

Someone shot and killed the Sioux Falls realtor and mother of two on December 13, 2018. Peskey was driving in central Missouri on Interstate 70 with her children in the backseat when it happened.

The Missouri State Patrol tells KELOLAND News the investigation into Peskey’s death is still active. If you have information that could help in the investigation contact the State Patrol at (573) 751-1000.