Melanie Lane water tower getting facelift

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An East Side Sioux Falls water tower will be getting a facelift.

The city announced the water tower at 1900 South Melanie Lane, located by 26th Street and Sycamore Avenue, will be sandblasted, repaired and recoated from white back to the original blue color.

Crews will shroud during blasting to protect neighboring properties during the process. The water tower holds 500,000 gallons of stored water and helps provide pressure in the water system.

Work on the tower, which was built in 1986 and raised to 135 feet in 1993, will start this week. The project is expected to be done by Oct. 30.

The city says the color blue serves as a good reminder of the tower’s purpose as well as masking potential streaking graffiti and other blemishes.