Meineke Car Care Center owners looking ahead to the future

It’s been nearly a month since three tornadoes ripped through Sioux Falls.

Meineke Car Care Center on 41st Street was badly damaged, but it’s going to rise again.

Doug and Kim Olson are the owners of Meineke Car Care Center that will re-emerge after tornado damage turned the building into a total loss.

“You don’t really think it’s going to be that until you see it, and it’s really hard to take it in, yeah, but we’re coming back, so that’s the main thing,” Doug said.

“It was pretty tough, it’s hard to see almost 20 years of your life gone in 60 seconds,” Kim said.

The hope is for construction to begin this fall on this location, with a return in 2020.

“Hopefully next spring we’ll see everybody,” Doug said.

The word “excitement” might not immediately come to mind when you look at this current scene, or the images of the damage brought by the storm.

“But now there’s kind of some excitement for us. It’s kind of like we’re going to have something new, and it’s kind of exciting thinking what the future’s going to bring,” Doug said.

He says no staff has left, and they’re still receiving all their payroll. What’s more, the building was insured. Now, they’re looking ahead to the future.

“The main thing is that we’re just excited to come back, that Sioux Falls has been a big part of our life, and we have a lot of good customers, and we got a lot of support,” Doug said.

“We’ve just had a lot of support from customers and friends and family, and we appreciate that. We’ll be back,” Kim said.