SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Someone might become a lot richer Tuesday night.

The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed more than $1 billion after no one hit all six numbers Friday night.

Jim Wyant is hoping the Mega Millions lottery ticket he bought pays off during Tuesday night’s drawing.

Kelli Volk: What would you do if you won the lottery?

Wyant: As soon as I pick myself up off the floor, I don’t know what I’d do. I’d have to get a hold of some financial advice I guess.

According to Mega Millions, this is the fourth time in just over four years the jackpot has topped a billion dollars.

The cash option is nearly $569 million.

D & J Station clerk Lori McCoy says more people stop into the store to pick up tickets as the jackpot grows.

“A lot of people will come in and buy $300 worth at a time, $500 worth at a time for groups,” D & J Station clerk Lori McCoy said.

Kelly Hooker is also taking a shot at winning the prize.

He bought five tickets.

“I usually don’t play, but when I heard about the pot I decided I’d try my luck,” Customer Kelly Hooker said.

While Wyant isn’t exactly sure what he would do with the winnings, he has at least one idea.

“I’m a big tipper, so if I do win it the person who sold me the ticket would get a substantial tip,” Wyant said.

The drawing is at 10:00 PM CT.

If someone wins the estimated $1.1 billion jackpot Tuesday, it will be the third-largest jackpot in the game’s history.



