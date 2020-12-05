Meeting needs at the Faith Temple Food Giveaway

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The pandemic has caused dramatic changes to many people’s lives, impacting jobs, livelihoods and their ability to put food on the table. In Sioux Falls people are able to go to the Faith Temple Food Giveaway to pick up just that.

Jeff Hayes, head pastor at Faith Temple Church in Sioux Falls, says that each Faith Temple Food Giveaway sees 800 to 1,000 boxes of food given away.

The line on Friday speaks for itself. So do the people reaching out.

“It’s amazing how many calls we get at the church every day concerning hunger and how many people are struggling for food,” Jeff Hayes said.

Last Friday, there was no giveaway. But this Friday on December 4, it’s back with plenty of people taking them up on the offer.

“As we talk to people here at the Food Giveaway, too, they’re just so thankful and so grateful, and they tell us often that they don’t have any food at home,” Jeff Hayes said.

“It’s a good feeling, you get to see the smile on their face and have a good interaction with them, giving back to them … You can tell they really needed it,” volunteer Ben Simonsen said.

Jeff’s wife Rhonda Hayes says they have seen more of a need at the giveaway recently.

“There’s been a greater need, especially since COVID,” Rhonda Hayes said. “And I think a part of that has been due to people having to quarantine, and there are numerous people that do come to our food giveaway that work.”

There will be another Faith Temple Food Giveaway next Friday, December 11.