RENNER, S.D. (KELO)– From the painting of the shamrock, to the St. Patrick’s Day parade, the city has a lot of holiday traditions. One of the most important traditions is selecting the grand marshal.

You may recognize this year’s grand marshal. Mike O’Hara and his family have marched in every single Sioux Falls St. Patrick’s Day Parade since the beginning. He even gave us a sneak peek at this year’s float.

St. Patrick’s Day is a family affair for the O’Hara family.

“This is our 42nd parade and we’ve been in every single one of them. First year, we just had a basic flat bed. Each year we try to enhance our float and this is about the 4th different theme we’ve had,” said O’Hara.

O’Hara says he is honored to be the grand marshal of this year’s St. Patrick’s Day parade. His father John was grand marshal in 2000.

“The St. Paddy’s parade was the highlight of his year because he got all the family together and he was a proud Irishman and he liked to brag about the Irish and everything so it is good,” he said.

This week, the O’Haras are putting the finishing touches on their parade float.

“We worked on it two weekends ago and doing small things and the morning of the parade we will put the finishing touches on it. We have a huge man that we put on the parade float that his arm moves and his head moves and the kids just love that and it’s just great to see the little kids go ‘ahh look at that’,” said O’Hara.

The holiday is a chance for the Irish family to celebrate their heritage.

“It’s good to have feelings with your roots back home and that’s about the only day we celebrate the Irish so we go full for when we do that,” he said.

O’Hara and his family encourages everyone to come out and enjoy this year’s parade.

“Celebrate the Irish, hope you’re Irish, wish you were Irish, whatever, just come out and have a great time. The weather, you aren’t going to get it this good very many times so lets bring in spring in Sioux Falls and celebrate the Irish,” said O’Hara.

The events will begin this Saturday with the traditional painting of the shamrock in front of Mrs. Murphy’s Irish Gifts and then the parade will begin on Phillips Avenue and South 13th Street at 2 p.m.