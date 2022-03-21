SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday marks three weeks until election day in Sioux Falls when voters will not only pick a mayor but also four members of the city council. David Barranco and Cody Ingle are the two southeast district candidates.

“I think innovation for me is really this idea of thinking in a way that might be different than what’s been done before,” Ingle said. “Innovation isn’t always big changes.”

“I absolutely believe that when you have different perspectives on solving a problem, it makes for a more powerful collaboration,” Barranco said.

The 30-year-old Ingle works in information technology, while the 49-year-old Barranco is a lawyer.

“City government best works when it’s civil, when it’s cooperative, when it’s polite and respectful,” Barranco said. “There should be a debate.”

“I think city government best works in two ways, really,” Ingle said. “One of those ways is through collaboration. Collaboration amongst the city councilors, collaboration with the community as well.”

Each of the candidates brings up the city’s growth.

“I think everybody understands that with growth inevitably, you’re going to have greater challenges of crime, greater challenges of traffic, greater challenges to polluting our natural resources, and we have to have a proactive, creative, innovative mentality on the city council that helps us keep the city a great place that we like to be,” Barranco said.

“For my city council run, really what I, again what I’m trying to focus on is that strategic planning,” Ingle said. “Sioux Falls is growing and I’m really looking at how do we invest in the city and grow.”

The deadline to register to vote in the city council and mayoral races is Monday, March 28.