Meet the other two candidates vying for two spots on Sioux Falls School Board

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In less than two weeks, early voting begins for this year’s Sioux Falls School Board election.



On Monday we met three of the five candidates who are vying for the two open spots on the board.

Wednesday we meet the other two, Incumbent Kate Parker and newcomer Anthony Pizer.

Kate Parker, who is seeking a 5th term on the school board, is the director of government programs at Avera Health Plans.

She decided to seek re-election because she says these are exciting times for the district.

“I’ve loved what I’ve been able to do for the last 12 years, I think we’ve made a tremendous impact and seen such tremendous growth in our district,” Parker said.

With that growth comes diversity. Parker says one of her main goals is to ensure every student has an equal opportunity to succeed and with her experience she can help facilitate that.

“We are all the same it doesn’t matter where you go you are going to have access to the same quality programs that any other school has,” Parker said.

Anthony Pizer, who is a financial advisor with Thrivent Financial, says he decided to run as a way to give back.

“My public education was incredibly impactful on my life and I’m just passionate about making sure every kid in our community has the same opportunities that I did,” Pizer said.

Pizer, who also serves on the Sioux Falls Education Foundation Board, says one of his main goals if elected is to embrace diversity in our schools and to make sure no child is left behind regardless of their ethnic background or circumstances.

“I believe that every student has an ability or talent I just want to make sure every child in the school district has the ability to realize their full potential,” Pizer said.

The school board election is May 18th, early voting begins May 3rd.