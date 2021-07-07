Meet the next Sioux Falls police chief

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The incoming Sioux Falls police chief has been busy learning the ropes of his new position.

KELOLAND News just wrapped up an interview with Jon Thum who takes over from current Police Chief Matt Burns later this month.

“Chief Burns has done a great job of bringing me in the loop on what his day-to-day looks like. I think sometimes we don’t always know what our chief administrator does from day to day, and I’m getting a glimpse as he brings me into more things, provides me with some more information and working closely with the mayor’s office,” Lt. Thum said.

Thum has been with the police department for 16 years. He’ll share his thoughts about curbing gun violence in the city, tonight on KELOLAND News.