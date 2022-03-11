SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When Sioux Falls voters have the chance to vote for mayor on April 12, they’ll also have four city council races to consider, including two at-large contests for which any registered voter in the city can cast their ballot. The candidates for one at-large spot are nonprofit administrator Rich Merkouris and nonprofit consultant Pam Cole.

“I’ve spent the last decade working on a bunch of different city projects, from child care to housing to food issues and so, from those experiences just really come to love Sioux Falls and want to take some of my experience and passions,” Merkouris said.

“We have a few critical issues that we need to look at, and I don’t think we’re going to be able to solve them until we come to terms with building incentive programs for affordable housing, child care, preschool and then also meeting the needs of grocery stores,” Cole said.

Cole has served on the Brookings School Board as well as in the South Dakota state legislature as a senator. Merkouris is a part-time pastor who was previously a volunteer chaplain with the Sioux Falls Police Department and Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office.

“We can solve some of our issues through incentivizing business growth in those areas such as child care … entrepreneurs that want to open up child care centers, people that would like to open up grocery stores and build from the core and infill in those areas where we have open spaces,” Cole said.

“One of the ideas is can we set a community goal of lowering the reincarceration rate over the next 10 years, and I feel like I have some skills on bringing different groups to the table, whether that be the county, school board, city, nonprofit, business individuals,” Merkouris said.

KELOLAND News will be doing similar stories on all four of April’s Sioux Falls City Council races.