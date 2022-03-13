SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Next month, Sioux Falls will pick a mayor. Any registered voter in the city can also cast their ballot in two at-large races for spots on the city council.

Former city attorney and current councilor Janet Brekke is running to keep her seat on the city council. The mostly-retired attorney has her eye on housing.

“I think we need to address this issue through the lens of creating housing that evolves into homeownership, and we need to have a large variety of homeownership options,” Brekke said.

Bobbi Andera and Dr. Sarah Cole are challenging Brekke. Andera works in business operations and laboratory compliance for Sanford Health. Cole is a pediatrician for Avera Health.

“I really have a strength in bringing people together with ideas, and I think right now we need to get more citizen involvement, more citizen engagement and what it is they want to see out of the city of Sioux Falls,” Andera said.

“I’ve been very blessed to live here with my family in Sioux Falls, and I would like to move Sioux Falls in a positive direction, and I am an advocate of our law enforcement and keeping Sioux Falls safe, and I see that as a growing need as Sioux Falls grows as well as serving the best interest of families,” Cole said.

All registered voters in the city will have a chance to vote for at-large candidates for city council. The countdown is on for election day on April 12.

“I believe city government works best again when you engage the citizens,” Andera said. “That is the best. When you get their ideas and you create that brain trust with the citizens, what happens is people get vested.”

“I think it works best when the people are fully engaged and feel welcome participating in their government and when decisions are made based on public discussion, debate and decision-making,” Brekke said.

“City council works best in close collaboration with experts in their field as well as with the people that live here in Sioux Falls,” Cole said.

There is no relation between Sarah Cole and Pam Cole, a candidate in the other at-large contest. In addition to the races for two at-large positions on the council, there are also contests for the southeast and central districts. KELOLAND News will take a closer look at those two races in the near future.