Meet the 2021 Remarkable Women in KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — March was Women’s History Month. To celebrate in 2021, KELOLAND Media Group spent the last month recognizing the contributions women make in our local communities.

Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.

In December, we asked you to nominate the remarkable women in your life for some special recognition. We received many incredible nominations from all over KELOLAND.

From those nominations, we selected four finalists and have shared their stories every Tuesday in March.

In this special, we are highlighting all of their stories and announcing this year’s KELOLAND Media Group Remarkable Woman.