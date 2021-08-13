Meet some of the faces at the 81st annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) – The 81st annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally will be wrapping up on Sunday. So far, more than 423,000 vehicles have entered the city during the event. All week, we’ve brought you team reports from the rally, showing you the many aspects of the large event.

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally bikers come from all over the country.

“I currently live in Backus, Minnesota,” biker Rocket Navarro said.

“Ohio,” biker Diana McCormick said.

“Portsmouth, Ohio,” biker Gidget Odle said.

“I’m from Seattle, Washington, or a suburb there of,” biker Jeff Liddiard said.

“From New Jersey, from the Jersey Shore,” biker Rick Rarmentol said.

“Cottonwood, Arizona,” biker Daniel Garcia said.

“San Diego,” biker Dairo Garcia said.

“Los Angeles,” biker Dave Ritchie said.

Some new…

“Bucket list, first time. I’ve been out here to the Dakotas before but I just wanted to be here in Sturgis and see what it’s all about,” Daniel Garcia said.

And some returning.

“This is our sixth year,” Ritchie said.

“This is our fourth year,” Shawn Mitchell and Lori Williams, bikers from Wisconsin said.

Bikers have many reasons to come out to the Rally from sightseeing in the Black Hills to people watching in Sturgis, and of course, riding.

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally once again took place during a global pandemic and this year the more contagious Delta variant is spreading. But the virus didn’t seem to worry most of the bikers.

“Nope, have been vaccinated and safe distancing and this is as closest we’ve been to people, right here. This is it,” Mitchell and Williams said.

“We took our shots like we’re supposed to, wear the masks like we’re supposed to and they’re still continuing to make us do it,” Daniel Garcia said. “Like I said, I’m glad I don’t see masks here. I’m glad I see people doing what they want and enjoying life.”

“We got to live our lives, right. So, at some point in time we’ve got to try to get back to some semblance of normal,” Liddiard said.

So far, the city of Sturgis says it has received requests for 178 COVID-19 tests. Monument Health says it is preparing for a rise in coronavirus cases in the Black Hills after the motorcycle rally.

Doctors there say one infected person with the Delta variant can transmit it to 5 others. Health officials are urging people that if you do have COVID symptoms, get tested. Doctors also continue to stress the importance of getting vaccinated.