SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Today we met Sanford Health scholarship recipient- Gigi Van Veldhuizen. She earned a $1,000 scholarship for her volunteering.

“It feels really good, I feel really honored honestly to be accepted, I know that there was a lot of applicants, a lot of really good applications, so it’s really humbling for me,” Van Veldhuizen said.

“We give out 11 student scholarships a year, and so those are very dedicated students, they’re very bright, they show lots of potential, and we view them as hopefully our future health care workers,” manager, volunteer services at Sanford Health.

Van Veldhuizen is a senior at Harrisburg High School.