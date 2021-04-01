Meet KELOLAND’s ‘Remarkable Women’ nominee Marcie Moran

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In December, we asked you to nominate the remarkable women in your life for some special recognition. We received many incredible nominations from all over KELOLAND. We’d like to honor one of our remarkable women who passed away in January, shortly after being nominated.



Dr. Marcie Moran touched many lives in her 84 years.

“Marcie helped I would say thousands of people through individual counseling and through her support groups,” Wendy Holbrook said.

Wendy Holbrook met Dr. Marcie Moran in 2005 after losing two of her teen daughters in a car crash.

“Marcie was instrumental to say the least in my grief process,” Holbrook said.

Dr. Moran was a psychologist who specialized in helping people dealing with grief.

“It’s hard dealing with grief and loss, watching people go through that, not every counselor can do that, it takes a special person. Marcie definitely had the skills and the knack for that, she was an expert,” Holbrook said.

She began her career as a registered nurse in 1957 working in psychiatrics. After nearly twenty years, she went onto become a psychologist, eventually getting her doctorate in psychology and counseling.

“People refer to Marcie as Dr. Moran because that was her title and she was a trailblazer,” Holbrook said. “She advocated for the changes needed in mental health to remove the stigma. She made a lot of strides in that.”

She was the director of psychology at Mercy Hospital in Sioux City in 1989 during the United Flight 232 plane crash and led the community mental health response.

“That’s the person that Marcie was, she gave out her personal phone number and she helped people,” Holbrook said.

She then went on to become the director of Behavioral Health Services at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, a post she retired from in 2002; but Dr. Moran never really stopped working.

“In retirement she came over here and worked full time creating the grief program,” Holbrook said.

She served as the director of Catholic Family Services for many more years.

“It’s not what we traditionally think of retirement, but it was Marcie’s passion. I would say that was her ideal retirement, helping people,” Holbrook said.

Dr. Moran lost her husband in April 2020 while they were quarantined at Grand Living at Lake Lorraine. She then started a grief group for other residents who had lost loved ones during the pandemic. She died on January 21st.